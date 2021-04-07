Heads of Russian, US Delegations Discuss JCPOA in Vienna - Russian Envoy Ulyanov

Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that he discussed the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley on Wednesday

"Met today with the #US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley. We had a businesslike discussion on issues related to restoration of full implementation of the #JCPOA by all sides," Ulyanov tweeted.