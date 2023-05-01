Heads of Security Councils of India, Iran Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Reports

Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani met with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Tehran on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation in economy, transportation and finance, Iranian news agency IRNA reported

"Global and regional developments have created very good conditions to strengthen the bilateral interactions between India and Iran in the field of energy, transportation and transit, technology, and banking," Shamkhani was quoted as saying by IRNA.

He added that Iran-India cooperation was not aimed to counter any third country, according to the report.

Doval, in turn, said that India considered Iran's Chabahar port a gateway to comprehensive economic cooperation with Tehran, adding that New Delhi was prepared to advance discussions to solve the existing problems between the two countries.

The parties also discussed the increased use of national currencies in bilateral trade, IRNA reported. Using the rial and rupee would help Iran and India reach their joint economic goals, the news agency quoted Shamkhani as saying.

India and Iran have friendly relations in many areas, significant trade ties, particularly in crude oil imports into India and diesel exports to Iran.