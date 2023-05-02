Heads of Sudanese Military, RSF Agree on Truce on May 4-11 - South Sudan Foreign Ministry

The leaders of the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to the truce from May 4 to May 11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The leaders of the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to the truce from May 4 to May 11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan said on Tuesday.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the regular army and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum.

"The two principals, H.E. Gen. Abdel Fatah Al Burhan, the Chairman of the Sovereign Council and Commander in Chief of Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo Leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have agreed in principle for a seven-day truce from May 4th to 11th," the ministry said on social media.