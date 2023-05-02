UrduPoint.com

Heads Of Sudanese Military, RSF Agree On Truce On May 4-11 - South Sudan Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Heads of Sudanese Military, RSF Agree on Truce on May 4-11 - South Sudan Foreign Ministry

The leaders of the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to the truce from May 4 to May 11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The leaders of the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to the truce from May 4 to May 11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan said on Tuesday.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the regular army and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum.

"The two principals, H.E. Gen. Abdel Fatah Al Burhan, the Chairman of the Sovereign Council and Commander in Chief of Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo Leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have agreed in principle for a seven-day truce from May 4th to 11th," the ministry said on social media.

Related Topics

Army Social Media Khartoum Sudan April May From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah archaeologists, U.S. university tea ..

Ras Al Khaimah archaeologists, U.S. university team partner to study biological ..

7 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Minister of Internal Aff ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Minister of Internal Affairs of Liberia

8 minutes ago
 IAEA Chief Meets With Greek Foreign Minister to Di ..

IAEA Chief Meets With Greek Foreign Minister to Discuss Zaporizhzhia NPP Safety

11 minutes ago
 Over 53,000 Britons Sign Petition to Save London V ..

Over 53,000 Britons Sign Petition to Save London Venue Following Deadly Crowd Cr ..

9 minutes ago
 Bulgarian President Appoints New Caretaker Foreign ..

Bulgarian President Appoints New Caretaker Foreign Minister - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Russia Lodges Protest to Polish Diplomat Over Seiz ..

Russia Lodges Protest to Polish Diplomat Over Seizure of School Building -Foreig ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.