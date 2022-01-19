UrduPoint.com

Heads Of Ukraine, Russia Invited To Turkey To Discuss Differences - Erdogan's Office

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Heads of Ukraine, Russia Invited to Turkey to Discuss Differences - Erdogan's Office

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited Russian Presiden Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Turkey to discuss and settle differences, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited Russian Presiden Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Turkey to discuss and settle differences, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

"President Erdogan invited both leaders to come to Turkey and hold a meeting to resolve problems and differences between them. Turkey is ready to play any role it can play to reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine," Kalin said.

While Erdogan is planning a visit to Ukraine, the Turkish authorities will be in close touch with Russia to avoid escalation around Ukraine, the official added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Visit Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi invites opposition leaders ..

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi invites opposition leaders to support efforts for South ..

2 minutes ago
 NCOC allows classes for students aged below 12 yea ..

NCOC allows classes for students aged below 12 years with 50 per cent attendance ..

15 minutes ago
 UK inflation accelerates to near 30-year peak

UK inflation accelerates to near 30-year peak

2 minutes ago
 NH&MP ask road users to exercise caution during ra ..

NH&MP ask road users to exercise caution during rainy weather

2 minutes ago
 Open court held in peshawar to resolve residents' ..

Open court held in peshawar to resolve residents' problems

2 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat Says Bandits' Ultimate Goal in Ka ..

Russian Diplomat Says Bandits' Ultimate Goal in Kazakh Unrest Was to Carry Out C ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.