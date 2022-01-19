Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited Russian Presiden Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Turkey to discuss and settle differences, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited Russian Presiden Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Turkey to discuss and settle differences, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

"President Erdogan invited both leaders to come to Turkey and hold a meeting to resolve problems and differences between them. Turkey is ready to play any role it can play to reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine," Kalin said.

While Erdogan is planning a visit to Ukraine, the Turkish authorities will be in close touch with Russia to avoid escalation around Ukraine, the official added.