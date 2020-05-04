UrduPoint.com
Health Agency Projects COVID-19 Cases In US To Soar To 200,000 Per Day By June 1 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

Health Agency Projects COVID-19 Cases in US to Soar to 200,000 Per Day By June 1 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The Trump administration is projecting that the rate of US deaths from the coronavirus (COVID -19) will rise by almost one third to 3,000 per day by the beginning of June with 200,000 new cases per day occurring, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are forecasting 200,000 new cases each day by the end of May, the report said and noted that the first figure is eight times the current level of 25,000 new cases per day.

The figures were listed on a chart drawn up by FEMA and based on data supplied by the CDC, the report said. The current number of deaths per day from the pandemic is 1,750.

The more alarming projections are based on the now rapid and increasing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across areas of the US heartland that had previously escaped the heaviest impact of it, the report also said.

The rural heartland counties such as Logansport in Indiana, South Sioux City in Nebraska and Marion in Ohio a now have more cases per capita than New York City, the report added.

