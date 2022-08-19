Health Authorities Report Over 13,500 Monkeypox Cases in US - Centers for Disease Control

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The health authorities in the United States have reported more than 13,500 cases of monkeypox in almost all jurisdictions, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday.

"Here in the United States, there have been over 13,500 cases of monkeypox identified across 49 states, as well as Washington, DC and Puerto Rico," Walensky said during a press briefing.

As of August 17th, more than 39,000 cases have been detected globally in 94 countries worldwide, Walensky added.

Almost 98% of the infections are occurring in men and white men are the most susceptible to be infected, she said.

"The median age of cases is 35," Walensky noted, adding that almost all of infected individuals had sexual contact with other men.

White House Monkeypox Response Coordinator Robert Fenton said during the briefing that the Biden administration has accelerated the so-called Phase 4 of its national vaccine strategy regarding monkeypox.

"Starting Monday, an additional 1.8 million doses of vaccine will be available to jurisdictions for ordering," Fenton said.