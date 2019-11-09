Health Authorities Say They Find Vitamin E Acetate at Center of Vaping Epidemic in US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) US health authorities have found evidence of Vitamin E acetate in patients with lung injuries from e-cigarette or vaping use, the first discovery of a potential chemical of concern in the epidemic caused by e-cigarettes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

"This is the first time that we have detected a potential chemical of concern in biologic samples from patients with these lung injuries," the CDC said in a weekly update on vaping casualties on Friday. "These findings provide direct evidence of vitamin E acetate at the Primary site of injury within the lungs."

Vitamin E acetate, scientifically known as tocopheryl acetate, is found in some foods and skin creams.

CDC Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat said on Friday that while past research has not indicated any harm from consumption or topical applications, vitamin E acetate can interfere with lung functions if inhaled.

US media quoted Schuchat as saying that the latest information gathered by the CDC points to growing evidence of vitamin E acetate as a very strong culprit of concern.

The number of deaths caused by vaping-related respiratory illnesses in the United States has climbed to 39 while a total of 2,051 cases of lung injuries have been reported, according to the latest CDC update.

CDC said that vitamin E acetate - an additive in some Tetrahydrocannabinol-containing products (THC), was detected during analyses of samples of fluid collected from the lungs of patients with e-cigarette use associated lung injury. THC is one of at least 113 cannabinoids identified in cannabis.

Laboratory test results of the fluid samples from 29 patients submitted to CDC from ten US states identified vitamin E acetate in all the samples.

THC was identified in 82 percent of the samples and nicotine was identified in 62 percent of the samples, the CDC said.

CDC said the findings complement the ongoing work of the food and Drug Administration and some state public health laboratories to characterize e-liquid exposures and inform the ongoing multi-statewide outbreak.