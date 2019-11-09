UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Authorities Say They Find Vitamin E Acetate At Center Of Vaping Epidemic In US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 03:20 AM

Health Authorities Say They Find Vitamin E Acetate at Center of Vaping Epidemic in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) US health authorities have found evidence of Vitamin E acetate in patients with lung injuries from e-cigarette or vaping use, the first discovery of a potential chemical of concern in the epidemic caused by e-cigarettes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

"This is the first time that we have detected a potential chemical of concern in biologic samples from patients with these lung injuries," the CDC said in a weekly update on vaping casualties on Friday. "These findings provide direct evidence of vitamin E acetate at the Primary site of injury within the lungs."

Vitamin E acetate, scientifically known as tocopheryl acetate, is found in some foods and skin creams.

CDC Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat said on Friday that while past research has not indicated any harm from consumption or topical applications, vitamin E acetate can interfere with lung functions if inhaled.

US media quoted Schuchat as saying that the latest information gathered by the CDC points to growing evidence of vitamin E acetate as a very strong culprit of concern.

The number of deaths caused by vaping-related respiratory illnesses in the United States has climbed to 39 while a total of 2,051 cases of lung injuries have been reported, according to the latest CDC update.

CDC said that vitamin E acetate - an additive in some Tetrahydrocannabinol-containing products (THC), was detected during analyses of samples of fluid collected from the lungs of patients with e-cigarette use associated lung injury. THC is one of at least 113 cannabinoids identified in cannabis.

Laboratory test results of the fluid samples from 29 patients submitted to CDC from ten US states identified vitamin E acetate in all the samples.

THC was identified in 82 percent of the samples and nicotine was identified in 62 percent of the samples, the CDC said.

CDC said the findings complement the ongoing work of the food and Drug Administration and some state public health laboratories to characterize e-liquid exposures and inform the ongoing multi-statewide outbreak.

Related Topics

United States SITE Media All From Vaping

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Huawei Rotating Chairma ..

3 hours ago

No application received from Maryam Nawaz: Dr Fird ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens National Festival for Tol ..

4 hours ago

High time to follow Iqbal's teachings to address s ..

4 hours ago

Govt grants permission to Nawaz Sharif on medical ..

4 hours ago

Kartarpur Corridor inauguration testimony of Pakis ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.