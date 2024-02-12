Health Authority Issues Measles Alert In Australia's New South Wales
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The health authority in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has issued a public warning over measles, as one case has been recently confirmed in the state's north.
NSW Health confirmed that the case returned from overseas and there have been ongoing outbreaks of measles in several countries.
Schoolchildren who were on the Singh Company bus on Feb. 5 and those who attended the emergency department at Murwillumbah Hospital were urged to monitor for related symptoms.
The state's North Coast Regional Director of Population and Public Health Valerie Delpech said that while these locations pose no ongoing risk, people who visited the above locations should be on the lookout for symptoms.
"Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore eyes, and a cough, usually followed three or four days later by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body," Delpech said.
