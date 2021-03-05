Health Canada Approves Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine - Statement

Canada's health regulatory agency announced on Friday that it has approved the coronavirus vaccine produced by the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Canada's health regulatory agency announced on Friday that it has approved the coronavirus vaccine produced by the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

"Today, Health Canada authorized the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Janssen Inc.," the regulators said in a statement. "Health Canada received an application from Janssen Inc. for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine on November 30, 2020. After a thorough, independent review of the evidence, the Department has determined that the vaccine meets Canada's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements."

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the fourth standalone vaccine to be approved by Health Canada and the first one-shot inoculation; the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were authorized in mid-December, while AstraZeneca's vaccine received regulatory approval last Friday.

Health Canada placed numerous terms and conditions on the vaccine by requiring that manufacturers continue to provide rolling data concerning its safety, efficacy and quality.

The vaccine is authorized for use in individuals over the age of 18 and can be stored in temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius for at least three months, the statement said.