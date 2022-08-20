UrduPoint.com

Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster For Children 5-11 Years Of Age

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2022 | 12:15 AM

Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Children 5-11 Years of Age

Health Canada said on Friday that it has approved the use of a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for children who are 5-11 years of age

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Health Canada said on Friday that it has approved the use of a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for children who are 5-11 years of age.

"The Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized by Health Canada for children 5 to 11 years of age, using a 10-mcg dose as a Primary series (November 19, 2021) and booster dose (August 19, 2022)," Health Canada said.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends that children 5-11 years of age who have no indication of adverse effects to vaccines be offered with a complete series of mRNA-COVID-19 vaccines within eight week intervals.

Last November, the Canadian authorities approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine as a first dose of 10-mcg on children between 5-11 years of age.

Health Canada also authorized the use of Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine in mid-July as a primary dose of 25-mcg for children from six months to five years of age.

Related Topics

Canada August November From

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash Champio ..

Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash Championship

4 minutes ago
 US Deputy Treasury Chief Will Visit India to Highl ..

US Deputy Treasury Chief Will Visit India to Highlight Economic, Security Ties - ..

4 minutes ago
 Majority of Voters in California Do Not Want Biden ..

Majority of Voters in California Do Not Want Biden to Seek Re-election - Poll

4 minutes ago
 US Lawmaker Initiates 2 Bills to Hasten Migrant De ..

US Lawmaker Initiates 2 Bills to Hasten Migrant Deportations, Mandate Terror Wat ..

41 minutes ago
 Estonia to Relocate 22 Graves of Soviet Warriors - ..

Estonia to Relocate 22 Graves of Soviet Warriors - Reports

41 minutes ago
 Dry Cargo Ship Carrying Nearly 12,000 Tonnes of Uk ..

Dry Cargo Ship Carrying Nearly 12,000 Tonnes of Ukrainian Corn Docks in Turkey - ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.