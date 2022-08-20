Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Children 5-11 Years of Age

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Health Canada said on Friday that it has approved the use of a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for children who are 5-11 years of age.

"The Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized by Health Canada for children 5 to 11 years of age, using a 10-mcg dose as a Primary series (November 19, 2021) and booster dose (August 19, 2022)," Health Canada said.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends that children 5-11 years of age who have no indication of adverse effects to vaccines be offered with a complete series of mRNA-COVID-19 vaccines within eight week intervals.

Last November, the Canadian authorities approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine as a first dose of 10-mcg on children between 5-11 years of age.

Health Canada also authorized the use of Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine in mid-July as a primary dose of 25-mcg for children from six months to five years of age.