Health Canada Aware Of European Report Linking AstraZeneca Shot To Blood Clots - Official

Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Health Canada Aware of European Report Linking AstraZeneca Shot to Blood Clots - Official

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Health Canada is aware of a report by European health regulators that links the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a string of blood clot events following inoculation, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, experts at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended listing blood clot events as a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Despite the findings, the EMA still insists that the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks posed.

"The regulator, Health Canada, is certainly aware of the situation in Europe and the announcement by the European Medicines Agency," Njoo told reporters.

Njoo added that regulators from Canada's health department have participated in the meetings dedicated to the discussion of the serious side effect that has prompted numerous regulators around the world to either restrict or halt immunization with the UK drugmaker's vaccine.

Health Canada has pressed pause on inoculating Canadians under the age of 55 with the AstraZeneca vaccine following a recommendation from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI).

Canadian health regulators have also issued a disclaimer regarding blood clots that may potentially form in individuals who receive an AstraZeneca shot but have not officially listed it as an official side effect.

Concern about the rare side effect of the vaccine began in mid-March, following dozens of reports of blood clotting after inoculations, prompting several EU countries to halt the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

