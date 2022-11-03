Health Canada Greenlights Moderna COVID-19 Booster for Omicron BA.4/5 Variants - statement

Canada has greenlighted the use of a Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 booster shot for Omicron BA.4/5 variants, the country's health authority said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Canada has greenlighted the use of a Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 booster shot for Omicron BA.4/5 variants, the country's health authority said on Thursday.

"Today, Health Canada authorized an adapted version of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. It is authorized for use as a booster dose in individuals 18 years of age or older," Health Canada's statement said.

The decision to authorize the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 booster shot, comes after a "thorough and independent scientific review" of the provided evidence to Health Canada, the statement adds, saying it was found to be safe and effective.

On October 7, Health Canada approved the use of a Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 booster which also targets the BA.4/5 Omicron variants.

Health Canada continues to recommend that citizens stay up to date with their vaccines, stressing that it is the most effective protection tool against COVID-19-related illnesses, hospitalization, and consequent death.