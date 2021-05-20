Health Canada Says Vaccination in US Not Grounds for Quarantine Exemption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Canada's quarantine exemption provisions are not intended for those traveling abroad to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, Health Canada told Sputnik, confuting earlier reports.

On Tuesday, The Canadian Press reported that individuals crossing into the United States to receive a COVID-19 vaccine would be exempt from Canada's quarantine requirements, citing the head of a hospital located in the border city of Windsor, Ontario.

"The Order In Council provision that outlines testing and quarantine exemptions for travellers returning to Canada after receiving essential medical services in a foreign country was not intended to be used for those seeking to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. This provision is in place to allow Canadians who are seeking life-saving medical treatment outside of Canada," Health Canada said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday.

Canada's vaccination regime, marred by repeated setbacks, including erratic supply and doubts about a four-month delay between doses - in spite of the manufacturers' recommended timelines - have forced some Canadians to pursue vaccination south of the border.

The Canadian Health Ministry clarified that a quarantine exemption would be granted to returning citizens only if they provide evidence that a licensed Canadian medical professional deemed their medical service essential and present confirmation of the services received from the healthcare provider abroad.

The agency added that COVID-19 vaccines are "widely available" in Canada.

A Canadians' eligibility to enter the United States would be subject to a US Customs and Border Protection officers' determination, Health Canada noted. The US border agency said on Wednesday that vaccination against the deadly disease would not be grounds for entry under the current travel restrictions, which bar "non-essential" cross border travel between the two nations.

"Travel for the sole purpose of obtaining a vaccination is not permissible under current travel restrictions," a US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said in a statement, as quoted by The Canadian Press.

The Canada-US land border has been shuttered to non-essential travel since March 20, 2020, and all entrants into Canada must complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine. As of March 25, 2020, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or imprisonment for six months.