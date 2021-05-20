UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Canada Says Vaccination In US Not Grounds For Quarantine Exemption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:40 AM

Health Canada Says Vaccination in US Not Grounds for Quarantine Exemption

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Canada's quarantine exemption provisions are not intended for those traveling abroad to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, Health Canada told Sputnik, confuting earlier reports.

On Tuesday, The Canadian Press reported that individuals crossing into the United States to receive a COVID-19 vaccine would be exempt from Canada's quarantine requirements, citing the head of a hospital located in the border city of Windsor, Ontario.

"The Order In Council provision that outlines testing and quarantine exemptions for travellers returning to Canada after receiving essential medical services in a foreign country was not intended to be used for those seeking to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. This provision is in place to allow Canadians who are seeking life-saving medical treatment outside of Canada," Health Canada said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday.

Canada's vaccination regime, marred by repeated setbacks, including erratic supply and doubts about a four-month delay between doses - in spite of the manufacturers' recommended timelines - have forced some Canadians to pursue vaccination south of the border

The Canadian Health Ministry clarified that a quarantine exemption would be granted to returning citizens only if they provide evidence that a licensed Canadian medical professional deemed their medical service essential and present confirmation of the services received from the healthcare provider abroad.

The agency added that COVID-19 vaccines are "widely available" in Canada.

A Canadians' eligibility to enter the United States would be subject to a US Customs and Border Protection officers' determination, Health Canada noted. The US border agency said on Wednesday that vaccination against the deadly disease would not be grounds for entry under the current travel restrictions, which bar "non-essential" cross border travel between the two nations.

"Travel for the sole purpose of obtaining a vaccination is not permissible under current travel restrictions," a US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said in a statement, as quoted by The Canadian Press.

The Canada-US land border has been shuttered to non-essential travel since March 20, 2020, and all entrants into Canada must complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine. As of March 25, 2020, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or imprisonment for six months.

Related Topics

Canada Fine Windsor Ontario United States March May Border 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

7 hours ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

7 hours ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

7 hours ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

7 hours ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

7 hours ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.