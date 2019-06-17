UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:38 PM

Health care, cosmetics sectors enjoy sharp export surge in 2018

South Korea's health care and cosmetics exports surged to US$14.6 billion last year, helped by solid demand, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :South Korea's health care and cosmetics exports surged to US$14.6 billion last year, helped by solid demand, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said Monday.

Outbound shipments of drugs, medical equipment and makeup products jumped 19.4 percent from the previous year, with the annual average growth rate for the past five years hitting 21 percent, according to the ministry.

Of the total, cosmetics accounted for $6.3 billion followed by drugs and medical equipment at $4.7 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively, the latest data showed, Exports of cosmetics products shot up 26.

5 percent compared with 2017, with corresponding numbers for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment rising 14.9 percent and 14.1 percent, respectively.

China was the biggest overseas market for South Korean beauty products, with more than $2.6 billion worth of goods being shipped last year, while the United States was the single largest importer of drugs and medical equipment.

Europe, Japan and China were all growing markets for health-related goods, with demand for local biosimilars rising steadily.

Biosimilars are officially approved copycat medicines developed after patents for the original biopharmaceuticals expire.

