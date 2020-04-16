UrduPoint.com
Health Care Workers Comprise Up To 11% Of Canada's COVID-19 Cases - Chief Medical Officer

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam on Wednesday said medical workers make up between 7 and 11 percent of the total number of coronavirus cases in the country.

"The percentage of cases that have been in healthcare workers ranges somewhere between 7 percent to sometimes 11 percent," Tam said during a cabinet ministers' briefing.

The country's chief medical officer said that exposure setting varies, with many healthcare professionals contracting the deadly virus at conferences and other social settings.

At last count, Canada's Public Health Agency reported 27,557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 954 virus-related deaths.

