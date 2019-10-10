Health Charity MSF on Standby in Northeast Syria Amid Turkish Offensive

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Thursday their teams were on standby in anticipation of a hike in patients after Turkey launched an offensive in northeastern Syria

"MSF teams remain ready to provide medical care after the Turkish military launched operations in the north east of Syria," it said in a press release.

Teams are preparing for a "potential increase of patients linked to the conflict" in Tal Abyad. MSF aid workers in Kobane, Ayn Issa, Al Mallikeyeh, Raqqa and Tal Tamerare ready to step in too.

The aid charity said it had seen people being displaced from locations along the Turkish-Syrian border and expressed concerns about the Turkish operation's impact on the safety of the Syrian people.

"MSF calls for restraint and for the respect International humanitarian law to ensure the protection of the civilian population, hospitals, ambulances and medical personnel as well as humanitarian workers," it said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced an operation on Wednesday to drive Kurdish forces away from the border in a bid to create a "safe zone" where millions of Syrian refugees could been moved. The United Nations' chief called on Ankara to respect the international humanitarian law.