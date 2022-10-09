Health Condition of Patriarch Kirill 'Alright' - Russian Orthodox Church

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) spokesman Vladimir Legoyda on Sunday refuted recent reports on alleged deterioration of the health condition of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, saying that "everything is alright.

"

"Fake news. It is a new genre. Everything is alright, do not count on it (deterioration of the health condition) and use only trusted sources," Legoyda said on Telegram.

The patriarch contracted COVID-19 on September 30. To date, he is experiencing mild symptoms and is working from home.