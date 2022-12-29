Health Condition of Pope Benedict XVI Stable But Serious - Holy See

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The condition of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remains serious but stable, Holy See top press officer Matteo Bruni said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, sources told Sputnik that the Pope Emeritus remained under constant medical supervision in a "very serious" condition.

"The Pope Emeritus was able to rest well last night. He is absolutely lucid and alert. Today, although his condition remains serious, the situation remains stable at the moment," Bruni said during a briefing, as quoted by the Holy See official Twitter account.

During a general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, Pope Francis asked the faithful to offer a special prayer for Benedict XVI, noting that he is "very ill.

" The pontiff called for prayerful support for his predecessor on the Apostolic See, "asking the Lord to console him, and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end." Following the general audience, Pope Francis went to the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery to visit the Pope Emeritus.

Benedict XVI held the Apostolic See from April 2005 to February 2013. At a consistory on February 11, 2013, he unexpectedly announced his decision to abdicate the papacy. The 95-year-old now lives in the small monastery of Mater Ecclesiae in the Gardens of Vatican City.