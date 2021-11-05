Health department launch a campaign to kill stray dogs

(@FahadShabbir)

Health Department teams launched a campaign to kill stray dogs in different parts of the city here on Friday

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Health Department teams launched a campaign to kill stray dogs in different parts of the city here on Friday.

According to official sources, a wing dog killer of the health department visited Basti kachi, islam Pura, Khursheed purra, and some other locations and killed a number of stray dogs.

The dogs were killed by various bullets, they were presented.

The special campaign was launched after several incidents of dog bites and citizens demanded a campaign against dogs.

Citizens namely Shezad, Aslam, and others appreciated the campaign.

They also demanded the launch of special operations in Cheema Colony and Shalimar Colony as these areas have become hotbeds for stray dogs.

Children, women, and others face more fear than these stray dogs.