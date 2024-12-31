Health Endowment Fund finances 26 NGOs in Kingdom

Through the Sixth Grants Program, the Health Endowment Fund has financed 26 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), encompassing 26 projects, across various regions of the Kingdom to provide health services to more than 3,000 beneficiaries

Through the Sixth Grants Program, the Health Endowment Fund has financed 26 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), encompassing 26 projects, across various regions of the Kingdom to provide health services to more than 3,000 beneficiaries.

Fund CEO Dr.

Ibrahim Al-Haidari explained that the Fund is keen to adopt qualitative initiatives that contribute to providing healthcare services to the groups in most need throughout the Kingdom. He pointed out that the main projects include rehabilitation for recovering addicts, providing home medical equipment, and screenings for breast and colon cancer.

The Health Endowment Fund aims to establish a model for a healthcare endowment that can address challenges, support community efforts to contribute, and mitigate their impact through qualitative and sustainable initiatives.