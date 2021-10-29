Health Experts to Make Decisions on Vaccination of Children in Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Health experts need to make decisions on COVID-19 vaccination of children in Russia, not authorities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"After all, it is specialists, and not the Kremlin, who should make decisions regarding the vaccination of children and the necessity of certain requirements. This is not the prerogative of the Kremlin," Peskov told reporters.