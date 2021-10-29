UrduPoint.com

Health Experts To Make Decisions On Vaccination Of Children In Russia - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Health Experts to Make Decisions on Vaccination of Children in Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Health experts need to make decisions on COVID-19 vaccination of children in Russia, not authorities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"After all, it is specialists, and not the Kremlin, who should make decisions regarding the vaccination of children and the necessity of certain requirements. This is not the prerogative of the Kremlin," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Swiss Pavilion at Expo ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, meets with the Pr ..

17 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed invites people of all ages to ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed invites people of all ages to participate in the 5th Dubai F ..

17 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Seyche ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Seychelles at the country’s Pavili ..

17 minutes ago
 This is why we think the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is one ..

This is why we think the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is one of the most immersive soundin ..

18 minutes ago
 Teachers, ulemas, parents asked to play role in fi ..

Teachers, ulemas, parents asked to play role in fight against drug abuse

20 minutes ago
 Russian Security Service Suppressed Activities of ..

Russian Security Service Suppressed Activities of Right-Wing Extremists in Siber ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.