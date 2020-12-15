UrduPoint.com
Health Funding Gaps In Yemen Threaten Thousands Of Migrants' Lives - IOM

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:43 PM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Tuesday that it is concerned about the shortages in funding for health programs in Yemen that put the lives of thousands of migrants at risk

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Tuesday that it is concerned about the shortages in funding for health programs in Yemen that put the lives of thousands of migrants at risk.

"The IOM is increasingly concerned about the serious impact that funding shortages could have on the ability of migrants to survive the looming famine and the ongoing pandemic," the statement said.

IOM's health program in Yemen is underfunded by $30 million, forcing the agency to refocus its programming and reduce humanitarian assistance in certain locations.

The reduction would be particularly hard felt in the cities of Aden and Marib where thousands of migrants are being sheltered in dire need of support, the statement said.

IOM pointed out that migrants in Yemen are in such need of food, shelter and water that some are willing to put their lives back into the hands of smugglers to support them in getting home to the Horn of Africa.

Only half of Yemen's healthcare facilities are fully functioning and migrants are not entitled to free public healthcare, the statement said.

IOM distributes food vouchers and organizes activities paid for with cash to support the vulnerable population, the statement added.

