- Home
- World
- Health Holding Company launches IEDLI Leadership Essentials Course in AlUla for first time in the Mi ..
Health Holding Company Launches IEDLI Leadership Essentials Course In AlUla For First Time In The Middle East
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM
AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Health Holding Company launched the "Leadership Essentials Course" in emergency care on Sunday, in strategic partnership with the International Emergency Department Leadership Institute (IEDLI).
This marks the first time the course has been offered in the middle East, with over 70 emergency medicine practitioners attending in AlUla Governorate.
This initiative reflects the Health Holding Company's ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare quality and delivery, aligning with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program, a Saudi Vision 2030 initiative.
It aims to foster leadership expertise exchange and professional knowledge sharing among global healthcare specialists, empower emergency care leaders, strengthen international partnerships, and showcase advanced methods in emergency department management.
Ultimately, it seeks to improve efficiency and foster innovation in healthcare delivery.
Held at Maraya Hall in AlUla from December 8–12, the course provides over 35 hours of training through seminars and interactive workshops. Participants from around the world will collaborate with emergency department specialists in group activities, discussions, and lectures, sharing experiences and exploring innovative approaches to elevate emergency care standards—a crucial area of healthcare.
The Health Holding Company and IEDLI are cultivating high-skilled leadership capable of international competition. The initiative aims to equip leaders to deliver comprehensive emergency services according to the highest standards and best practices, enhancinng service quality and efficiency in the region and developing emergency care services for rapid patient handling.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
More Stories From World
-
Rams sink Bills in thriller, Chiefs clinch division35 minutes ago
-
Trauma and terror of Kenya's kidnapped protesters55 minutes ago
-
Rams sink Bills in thriller, Chiefs clinch division2 hours ago
-
'David v Goliath' battle at ICJ climate hearings2 hours ago
-
Veteran Tumler triumphs at Beaver Creak for first ever World Cup win2 hours ago
-
'Moana 2' makes waves in 2nd week atop N.America box office2 hours ago
-
Jokic erupts again as Denver rout Hawks, Heat stun Cavs2 hours ago
-
'Lord of the Rings' gets anime makeover with 'War of the Rohirrim' film2 hours ago
-
2024 'certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor2 hours ago
-
Griezmann seals superb Atletico comeback in Sevilla thriller3 hours ago
-
Girona Champions League dream heading towards collapse as Liverpool visit3 hours ago
-
PM of Pacific nation Tonga abruptly resigns3 hours ago