Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Health Holding Company launches IEDLI Leadership Essentials Course in AlUla for first time in the Middle East

AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Health Holding Company launched the "Leadership Essentials Course" in emergency care on Sunday, in strategic partnership with the International Emergency Department Leadership Institute (IEDLI).

This marks the first time the course has been offered in the middle East, with over 70 emergency medicine practitioners attending in AlUla Governorate.

This initiative reflects the Health Holding Company's ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare quality and delivery, aligning with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program, a Saudi Vision 2030 initiative.

It aims to foster leadership expertise exchange and professional knowledge sharing among global healthcare specialists, empower emergency care leaders, strengthen international partnerships, and showcase advanced methods in emergency department management.

Ultimately, it seeks to improve efficiency and foster innovation in healthcare delivery.

Held at Maraya Hall in AlUla from December 8–12, the course provides over 35 hours of training through seminars and interactive workshops. Participants from around the world will collaborate with emergency department specialists in group activities, discussions, and lectures, sharing experiences and exploring innovative approaches to elevate emergency care standards—a crucial area of healthcare.

The Health Holding Company and IEDLI are cultivating high-skilled leadership capable of international competition. The initiative aims to equip leaders to deliver comprehensive emergency services according to the highest standards and best practices, enhancinng service quality and efficiency in the region and developing emergency care services for rapid patient handling.

