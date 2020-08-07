Health Institute Projects 300,000 COVID-19 Deaths in US by December 1 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The United States is expected to have nearly 300,000 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by December 1, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's school of Medicine said in a press release.

"America's COVID-19 death toll is expected to reach nearly 300,000 by December 1," the release said on Thursday.

The release noted that consistent mask-wearing could save about 70,000 lives.

The United States currently has nearly 160,000 deaths caused by COVID-19 and more than 4.8 million confirmed cases of the disease as of Thursday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.