Health insurers: the 800-pound gorilla in profit-driven US system

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Last week's slaying of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson has brought renewed attention to the widespread dissatisfaction with the American health care system, even as prominent leaders have condemned the killing.

Reports that the casings of the bullets fired by suspected shooter Luigi Mangione had the words "depose, deny, delay" inscribed on them prompted horror stories on social media about health insurers who use those very tactics to get out of paying for medical tests or cancer treatment.

Such fights with sick and ailing consumers are only one of the gripes many have with a health system that has also been criticized for mystery billing practices, opaque middlemen, confusing jargon and overpriced drugs.

While surveys suggest pharmaceutical companies may be even more disliked than health insurers, the latter occupies a more foundational role in the profit-driven American system that has evolved over recent decades.

On the continuum between totally private and completely government-run, the US health care system is "more free-market than average," said Greg Shaw, a political science professor at Illinois Wesleyan University.

But the "hybrid" nature of a health system mixing private and public governance is not the US system's most unusual trait: the country is a true "outlier" as the only developed economy that doesn't guarantee health care as a right, Shaw said.

The free-market ethos has created an enormous berth for insurers such as UnitedHealth, which spent nearly $15 billion on dividends and share buybacks in 2023. The evening before Thompson was shot, UnitedHealth Group projected 2025 revenues of at least $450 billion, up nearly 40 percent from the level three years ago.