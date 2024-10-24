Open Menu

Health Minister Launches The National Program For Health And Nutrition Measurement

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Health Minister launches the National Program for Health and Nutrition Measurement

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Minister of Health and Public Health Authority "Weqaya" Chairman of the board of directors Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel launched the National Program for Health and Nutrition Measurement.

The program is a pioneering step in measuring and analyzing health and nutritional data for the Kingdom's population, adopting global methodologies followed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the UN World Health Organization (WHO).

The National Program for Health and Nutrition Measurement aims to adopt an advanced strategic position for the Kingdom in the field of public health in the middle East in order to achieve the goals of its Vision 2030.

The program includes all regions of the Kingdom and targets all demographic groups through comprehensive interviews and accurate medical and laboratory examinations.

The program contributes to calculating disease rates and identifying risk factors, as well as assessing the nutritional status of the population and measuring obesity and physical activity.

Related Topics

World United Nations Middle East All

Recent Stories

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

28 minutes ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

12 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

12 hours ago
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

12 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

12 hours ago
 Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like US ..

Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR

12 hours ago
 Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election resu ..

Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results

12 hours ago
 Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th ..

Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment

12 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

12 hours ago

More Stories From World