Health Minister launches the National Program for Health and Nutrition Measurement

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Minister of Health and Public Health Authority "Weqaya" Chairman of the board of directors Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel launched the National Program for Health and Nutrition Measurement.

The program is a pioneering step in measuring and analyzing health and nutritional data for the Kingdom's population, adopting global methodologies followed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the UN World Health Organization (WHO).

The National Program for Health and Nutrition Measurement aims to adopt an advanced strategic position for the Kingdom in the field of public health in the middle East in order to achieve the goals of its Vision 2030.

The program includes all regions of the Kingdom and targets all demographic groups through comprehensive interviews and accurate medical and laboratory examinations.

The program contributes to calculating disease rates and identifying risk factors, as well as assessing the nutritional status of the population and measuring obesity and physical activity.