Health Minister meets with Turkish Minister of Agriculture & Forestry

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Minister of Health and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Saudi food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, met with the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Turkyie, Ibrahim Yumakli.

This was in the presence of the CEO of SFDA, Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhey, and the Turkish Ambassador to the Kingdom, Fatih Ulusoy.

During the meeting held at the authority's headquarters in Riyadh, officials reviewed opportunities for cooperation between the two countries and topics of common concern.