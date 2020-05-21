(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Minister of Health of Russia's Republic of North Ossetia Tamerlan Gogichaev has tested positive for COVID-19, the ministry's press service told Sputnik.

The press service confirmed the earlier reports about Gogichaev's positive test on late Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 326,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

North Ossetia has confirmed 2,387 COVID-19 cases so far, with 1,164 people having recovered and 22 more died.