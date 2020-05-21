UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Minister Of Russia's North Ossetia Tested Positive For COVID-19 - Press Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:30 AM

Health Minister of Russia's North Ossetia Tested Positive for COVID-19 - Press Service

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Minister of Health of Russia's Republic of North Ossetia Tamerlan Gogichaev has tested positive for COVID-19, the ministry's press service told Sputnik.

The press service confirmed the earlier reports about Gogichaev's positive test on late Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 326,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

North Ossetia has confirmed 2,387 COVID-19 cases so far, with 1,164 people having recovered and 22 more died.

Related Topics

World Russia Died March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

16 minutes ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

1 hour ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

2 hours ago

UN Mideast envoy urges Israel to abandon threat to ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.