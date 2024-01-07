Health minister receives Guinness certificate for largest gathering of type 1 Diabetes patients in Al-Ahsa

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The Minister of Health, Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, has received the Guinness World Records certificate after the Diabeter Center, specialized in treating Type 1 diabetes patients in Al-Ahsa, achieved the record for the largest simultaneous human gathering for diabetes awareness and education, with a total of 752 participants.

The minister praised the efforts of the Al-Ahsa Health Cluster, which supports the ministry's strategy to reduce the spread of chronic diseases, treat them, and minimize their complications. Al-Jalajel emphasized the ministry's commitment to monitoring chronic diseases, working to reduce their rates, disabilities, and fatalities, ultimately aiming to enhance the quality of healthcare services.

Al-Ahsa Health Cluster’s activation of the Chronic Disease Control Program has achieved a groundbreaking shift in disease management

This occurred through the introduction of the Health Coach program, Case Coordinator, and the implementation of patient monitoring applications, in addition to the comprehensive training of 123 specialized medical team members

This has resulted in a significant increase in the control percentage of diabetes among patients, rising from 37% in 2021 to 70% in the year 2023.

Since its establishment in January 2020, the Diabeter Center, affiliated with the Al-Ahsa Health Cluster, has globally recorded outstanding results.

These include a 100% improvement in blood sugar levels and the quality of life for patients, along with a 100% increase in beneficiary satisfaction. Moreover, it has achieved a remarkable reduction in the hospitalization rate for children to 1%, compared to the global average of 8%. This success is attributed to a highly competent national medical team consisting of no more than 14 individuals.