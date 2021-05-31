Health Minister Says 43% of Germans Received at Least One COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Forty-three percent of Germans have received at least one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday.

"43% of Germans (35.75 million) have been vaccinated at least once, 17.

7% (14.6) million have full vaccine protection," he tweeted.

Germany will lift prioritization for COVID-19 vaccines next Monday, allowing people aged 12 and over to get an appointment. The EU drug agency approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine in teens on Friday.