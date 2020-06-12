UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Says Too Early To Speak About Lifting All Restrictions In Russian Regions

Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:55 PM

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday that it is too early to speak about easing all COVID-19 restrictions in the country's regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday that it is too early to speak about easing all COVID-19 restrictions in the country's regions.

"According to our estimates, 21 regions are quite calm so far. But in the rest, the epidemiological process is still ongoing. I repeat that it is at different stages. So, of course, it is too early to say that today we need to completely remove some quarantine measures or return to the way of life that we had before January 2020 in all the regions. This is certain," Murashko said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The minister stressed that there had been no universal medication to treat COVID-19 yet, and different medications were individually prescribed for a patient by doctors. According to him, effects of COVID-19 vaccines that are being developed in Russia will be monitored including after they obtain registration from the authorities.

Murashko added that when planning a vacation this summer, Russian citizens should be ready to change their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

