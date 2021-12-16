Health Ministry Announces End of New Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo Health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani said on Thursday the Ebola outbreak that erupted in the country in October, the second in 2021, was over

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Democratic Republic of Congo Health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani said on Thursday the Ebola outbreak that erupted in the country in October, the second in 2021, was over.

"On Thursday, December 16, 2021, after 42 days (two incubation periods after the last confirmed case) of reinforced surveillance during which no new cases were recorded and according to the protocol of the WHO, I am happy to announce solemnly the end of the 13th epidemic of the Ebola virus in the province of Nord-Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which lasted 2 months and nine days," the health ministry cited Mbungani as saying.

According to the World Health Organization, the outbreak, which began on October 8 in the country's North Kivu Province, resulted in 11 cases, including six deaths. More than 1,800 people have been vaccinated since the outbreak began, and it was the first time that the recently-licensed ERVEBO vaccine against Ebola was used in the country.

Ebola is an acute viral infection that affects humans and some other species of animal. During the previous Ebola outbreak, which started in DR Congo last February and lasted till May 3, twelve people were infected and six of them died, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention's statistics.