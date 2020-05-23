(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Authorities in Gaza on Saturday reported the Palestinian enclave's first novel coronavirus fatality, after a sharp rise in confirmed infections in recent days.

"Fadila Muhammad Abu Raida, 77, from the Khan Younes governorate, died in isolation in hospital at the Rafah Crossing due to her infection with coronavirus," the health ministry in Gaza said.