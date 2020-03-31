UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Epidemiologist Hopes Russia To Reach Peak Of COVID-19 Pandemic Soon

Nikolai Briko, an epidemiologist with the Russian Health Ministry, told Sputnik that he hoped that Russia was approaching the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Nikolai Briko, an epidemiologist with the Russian Health Ministry, told Sputnik that he hoped that Russia was approaching the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Speaking about the peak of the pandemic, I want to believe that we are approaching some critical value, although for some time the number of patients may increase," Briko said.

He added that the number of new cases of COVID-19 would still increase over the next few days, and then would go into the decline.

�To date, Russia has confirmed 2,337 cases of the disease on its soil, including 17 fatalities. Meanwhile, 121 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

