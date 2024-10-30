Health Ministry grants visual archive to King Abdulaziz Public Foundation for Research and Archives

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) King Abdulaziz Public Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) CEO Turki bin Mohammed Al-Shuwaier praised the Ministry of Health initiative to grant the visual health archive to Darah to preserve, care for, and make the archive accessible to researchers in Saudi history, in general, and health history, in particular.

Al-Shuwaier extended his thanks to Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel for his support of the initiative, which aims to enrich and document the nation's historical health content.

At a ceremony held in Riyadh under the patronage of the Minister of Health, the Ministry honored Darah as one of its health communication partners and announced the provision of the visual health archive, which contains over 120,000 images and videos.

The initiative aligns with the memorandum of cooperation previously signed between the Ministry and Darah, which includes documenting the history of the development of healthcare in Saudi Arabia, exchanging content, and collaborating on historical records of the Ministry of Health's establishment. Additionally, it encourages and conducts academic studies and research.

Moreover, this donation reinforces Darah's credibility and leading position in preserving, documenting, and recording the history of the Kingdom, the Arabian Peninsula, and the Islamic world.