Health Ministry In Hamas-run Gaza Says 12 Killed In Hospital Strike

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed in hospital strike

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Monday 12 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in the north of the Palestinian territory.

The 12, including wounded patients and their companions, "were killed and dozens wounded as a result of the Israeli occupation targeting the Indonesian Hospital", said ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.

Around 700 people remain at the hospital where they are being "besieged" by Israeli forces, Qudra said.

Israel launched its offensive against Hamas after a wave of brutal cross-border raids on October 7 left 1,200 people dead, the majority of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

The Hamas-run government says the death toll from Israel's aerial bombardment and ground operations in the Palestinian territory has reached 13,000, thousands of them children.

The Israeli military previously ordered residents of northern Gaza to flee southwards and said Sunday it was "expanding its operational activities".

The Hamas government has repeatedly accused Israel of launching a "war against hospitals", which scores of strikes on and near medical facilities in recent weeks.

The Israeli military says the Hamas has built underground infrastructure below hospitals for military usage, which Hamas and medical officials deny.

