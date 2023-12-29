Open Menu

Health Ministry In Hamas-run Gaza Says 21,507 Killed In War

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 21,507 killed in war

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday at least 21,507 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel broke out nearly 12 weeks ago

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday at least 21,507 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel broke out nearly 12 weeks ago.

The figure includes 187 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 55,915 people have been wounded in Gaza during the fighting.

Since the fighting erupted on October 7, triggered by deadly attacks on Israel, more than 80 percent of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been driven from their homes, according to the United Nations.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said that 308 people seeking shelter in their facilities have been killed during the war.

A total of 1,095 have been wounded while taking refuge at UN sites, UNRWA said on social media platform X.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the Palestinian fighter group's October 7 attack which left about 1,140 people dead, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Around 250 hostages were also taken during the attack, more than half of whom remain captive according to Israel.

rsc/ac/ami

Related Topics

Dead Attack United Nations Israel Social Media Gaza October From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Poland says unidentified object entered airspace f ..

Poland says unidentified object entered airspace from Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Experts issue guidelines for kino harvest

Experts issue guidelines for kino harvest

1 minute ago
 Senate body on petroleum discusses suspension of g ..

Senate body on petroleum discusses suspension of gas supply of Sindh industrial ..

2 minutes ago
 Banks to remain open on Saturday, Sunday for tax c ..

Banks to remain open on Saturday, Sunday for tax collection

20 minutes ago
 Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange ..

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 December 2023

17 minutes ago
 PTA, HEC agree to raise awareness for preventing b ..

PTA, HEC agree to raise awareness for preventing blasphemous activity on social ..

22 minutes ago
Rupee gains 07 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 07 paisa against Dollar

22 minutes ago
 GCWUS inks MoU with Urdu University

GCWUS inks MoU with Urdu University

20 minutes ago
 KP decides to open bank accounts for prisoners

KP decides to open bank accounts for prisoners

20 minutes ago
 Seminar held for transforming education system to ..

Seminar held for transforming education system to mitigate gender based violence

20 minutes ago
 Asian stocks mixed on year's last trading day

Asian stocks mixed on year's last trading day

20 minutes ago
 S. Korea's export volume rises for 3rd month in No ..

S. Korea's export volume rises for 3rd month in November

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World