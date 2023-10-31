Open Menu

Health Ministry In Hamas-run Gaza Says 50 Killed In Israeli Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 08:44 PM

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 50 people were killed Tuesday in Israeli bombardment of a refugee camp in the Palestinian territory

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 50 people were killed Tuesday in Israeli bombardment of a refugee camp in the Palestinian territory.

"More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern (Gaza) Strip," a ministry statement said.

AFP video footage from the scene showed at least 47 bodies recovered from the rubble after the strike hit several houses in the camp.

Dozens of onlookers could be seen standing on the edges of two vast craters as people searched for survivors.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes when contacted by AFP.

