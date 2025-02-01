Health Ministry In Hamas-run Gaza Says 50 Patients Left Through Rafah Crossing To Egypt
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said 50 Palestinian patients went through the Rafah crossing to Egypt on Saturday, as the key gateway reopened as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel.
Egyptian state-linked channel Al-Qahera news showed footage of the first of 50 evacuees and 53 companions, including a child with an autoimmune disease, crossing the border into Egypt to receive treatment.
"From the medical files, 50 were approved by Egypt. We hope for this number to increase," said Muhammad Zaqout, the director of Gaza hospitals.
"We now have 6,000 cases ready to be transferred, and more than 12,000 cases that are in dire need of treatment."
The Rafah crossing had been closed since Israel seized its Palestinian side in May.
The crossing with Egypt was one of the main entry points into the Palestinian territory and a vital conduit for aid.
The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday the 27-member bloc had deployed a monitoring mission at the Rafah crossing "at the request of the Palestinians and the Israelis".
"It will support Palestinian border personnel and allow the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those who need medical care," she wrote on X.
The reopening of the gateway came as Israel and Hamas carried out their fourth hostage-prisoner swap of the Gaza ceasefire on Saturday, as part of a truce agreement that came into effect on January 19.
Hamas released three Israeli hostages in Gaza on Saturday in exchange for more than 180 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From World
-
German ex-president Horst Koehler dead at 817 minutes ago
-
40 killed in paramilitary shelling on Sudan market: medical source7 minutes ago
-
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 50 patients left through Rafah crossing to Egypt7 minutes ago
-
Serbia protesters to mark three-months since roof collapse57 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka crash to worst Test defeat in Australia thrashing1 hour ago
-
Dupont plays down Six Nations title talk despite impressive start2 hours ago
-
German ex-president Horst Koehler dead at 812 hours ago
-
Tradition and technology sync at China 'AI temple fair'3 hours ago
-
Serbia protesters to mark three-months since roof collapse3 hours ago
-
Serbia protesters to mark three-months since roof collapse5 hours ago
-
Serbia protesters to mark three-months since roof collapse5 hours ago
-
Benin seeks home-grown cotton 'revolution'6 hours ago