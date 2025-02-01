Health Ministry In Hamas-run Gaza Says 50 Patients Cross Into Egypt Via Rafah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said 50 Palestinian patients, including 30 children with cancer, went through the Rafah crossing to Egypt on Saturday as the key gateway reopened as part of a ceasefire deal.
Egyptian state-linked channel Al-Qahera news showed footage of the first of 50 evacuees, including a child with an autoimmune disease, and their 53 companions crossing the border into Egypt to receive treatment.
"From the medical files, 50 were approved by Egypt. We hope for this number to increase," said Muhammad Zaqout, the director of Gaza hospitals.
"We now have 6,000 cases ready to be transferred, and more than 12,000 cases that are in dire need of treatment."
The group that crossed via Rafah on Saturday included the 30 child cancer patients, 19 injured men and one injured woman, along with their companions, Zaqout said.
The Rafah crossing had been closed since Israel seized its Palestinian side in May.
The crossing was one of the main entry points into the Palestinian territory and a vital conduit for aid.
The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday that the 27-member bloc had deployed a monitoring mission at the Rafah crossing "at the request of the Palestinians and the Israelis".
"It will support Palestinian border personnel and allow the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those who need medical care," she wrote on X.
The reopening of the gateway came as Israel and Hamas carried out their fourth hostage-prisoner swap under the Gaza ceasefire, which came into effect on January 19.
Hamas released three Israeli hostages from Gaza on Saturday in exchange for more than 180 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From World
-
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 50 patients cross into Egypt via Rafah7 minutes ago
-
DR Congo conflict risks broader regional war, Burundi warns7 minutes ago
-
Gatland urges struggling Wales to 'get monkey off back' with Italy win27 minutes ago
-
40 killed in paramilitary shelling on Sudan market: medical source2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 hours ago
-
Gatland urges struggling Wales to 'get monkey off back' with Italy win2 hours ago
-
German ex-president Horst Koehler dead at 812 hours ago
-
Pre-Grammys gala honoring the Grateful Dead focuses on fire relief3 hours ago
-
Australia crush England in one-off women's Test for Ashes whitewash3 hours ago
-
German ex-president Horst Koehler dead at 813 hours ago
-
40 killed in paramilitary shelling on Sudan market: medical source3 hours ago
-
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 50 patients left through Rafah crossing to Egypt3 hours ago