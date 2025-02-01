Open Menu

Health Ministry In Hamas-run Gaza Says 50 Patients Cross Into Egypt Via Rafah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 50 patients cross into Egypt via Rafah

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said 50 Palestinian patients, including 30 children with cancer, went through the Rafah crossing to Egypt on Saturday as the key gateway reopened as part of a ceasefire deal.

Egyptian state-linked channel Al-Qahera news showed footage of the first of 50 evacuees, including a child with an autoimmune disease, and their 53 companions crossing the border into Egypt to receive treatment.

"From the medical files, 50 were approved by Egypt. We hope for this number to increase," said Muhammad Zaqout, the director of Gaza hospitals.

"We now have 6,000 cases ready to be transferred, and more than 12,000 cases that are in dire need of treatment."

The group that crossed via Rafah on Saturday included the 30 child cancer patients, 19 injured men and one injured woman, along with their companions, Zaqout said.

The Rafah crossing had been closed since Israel seized its Palestinian side in May.

The crossing was one of the main entry points into the Palestinian territory and a vital conduit for aid.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday that the 27-member bloc had deployed a monitoring mission at the Rafah crossing "at the request of the Palestinians and the Israelis".

"It will support Palestinian border personnel and allow the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those who need medical care," she wrote on X.

The reopening of the gateway came as Israel and Hamas carried out their fourth hostage-prisoner swap under the Gaza ceasefire, which came into effect on January 19.

Hamas released three Israeli hostages from Gaza on Saturday in exchange for more than 180 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Recent Stories

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

3 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

3 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

3 hours ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

3 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

4 hours ago
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

5 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

5 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

5 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

5 hours ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

5 hours ago

More Stories From World