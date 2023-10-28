Open Menu

Health Ministry In Hamas-run Gaza Says War Deaths Hit 7,703

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said Saturday that at least 7,703 people have been killed in the war with Israel that erupted on October 7.

More than 3,500 children were among the dead, the ministry added.

The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel has caused the highest number of fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005.

On Friday evening Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the army said, striking dozens of Hamas targets, especially underground tunnels.

The blistering air and artillery assault destroyed hundreds of buildings and thousands of houses across the strip, the civil defence service in the Palestinian territory said.

