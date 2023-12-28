Open Menu

Health Ministry In Hamas-run Gaza Says War Death Toll Hits 21,320

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll hits 21,320

The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said Thursday at least 21,320 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel erupted on October 7

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said Thursday at least 21,320 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel erupted on October 7.

Another 55,603 people have been wounded, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a televised press conference, nearly 12 weeks into the fighting triggered by Hamas's attack on Israel.

Qudra said at least 210 people have been killed in Gaza over the past 24 hours "including entire families".

The health ministry in a statement also raised the alarm over the spread of disease among children and the overall lack of water, food and medicine in the besieged Strip.

"The humanitarian and health conditions of the displaced have reached catastrophic levels," it said.

As the fighting between Hamas and Israeli forces raged in the southern city of Khan Yunis, health officials called for medical facilities to be protected.

"The Israeli occupation is repeatedly targeting the vicinity of Nasser hospital and Al-Amal hospital, affiliated with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society," the health ministry said.

Earlier Thursday, the Red Crescent said it feared that the intensification of deadly strikes near Al-Amal hospital could be "a prelude to targeting it directly".

Related Topics

Attack Israel Water Gaza October

Recent Stories

Russian poet gets 7-year prison term for verses ag ..

Russian poet gets 7-year prison term for verses against Ukraine campaign

21 seconds ago
 Dominant Shiffrin eases to giant slalom victory

Dominant Shiffrin eases to giant slalom victory

2 minutes ago
 CEO Dar-e-Arqam Schools calls on Minister

CEO Dar-e-Arqam Schools calls on Minister

2 minutes ago
 Corps Commanders Conference reiterates support to ..

Corps Commanders Conference reiterates support to initiatives for socioeconomic ..

2 minutes ago
 UNGA unanimously adopts Uzbekistan resolution on e ..

UNGA unanimously adopts Uzbekistan resolution on environmental challenges in Cen ..

7 minutes ago
 CPEC promotes economic transformation and regional ..

CPEC promotes economic transformation and regional integration: Speakers

7 minutes ago
DG FIA awards letters of appreciation to Deputy Di ..

DG FIA awards letters of appreciation to Deputy Directors Afzal Khan Niazi, Maji ..

2 minutes ago
 Indian batsmen struggle after Elgar orchestrates b ..

Indian batsmen struggle after Elgar orchestrates big Proteas' lead

2 minutes ago
 Desiltation of 1250 miles long 151 canals to begin ..

Desiltation of 1250 miles long 151 canals to begin from Jan 11 in south Punjab

2 minutes ago
 District, Sessions Judge visits DHQ Civil Hospital

District, Sessions Judge visits DHQ Civil Hospital

28 minutes ago
 Dera police repulse terrorist attack on checkpost

Dera police repulse terrorist attack on checkpost

27 minutes ago
 KP cabinet approves Rs. 60 million for medical tra ..

KP cabinet approves Rs. 60 million for medical transplantation regulatory author ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World