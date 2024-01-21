Health Ministry In Hamas-run Gaza Says War Death Toll At 25,105
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday at least 25,105 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since the war with Israel broke out on October 7.
A ministry statement said some 62,681 people were also wounded in the fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.
Over the past 24 hours, the ministry said 178 people had been killed across the Gaza Strip.
"Dozens are still under the rubble," the Hamas government media office said in a separate statement.
"Dozens of martyrs as well as people who were injured could not be transferred to hospitals due to the continued artillery shelling" on several areas of the southern city of Khan Yunis and some other parts of the strip, it said.
