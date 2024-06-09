Open Menu

Health Ministry In Hamas-run Gaza Says War Death Toll At 37,084

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,084

Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry said Sunday that at least 37,084 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

It said the toll includes at least 274 deaths in Saturday's Israeli raid on the Nuseirat refugee camp in which four hostages were rescued alive, a figure impossible to independently verify.

The ministry said the Nuseirat fatalities included at least 64 children and teenagers, 57 women and 37 elderly people.

Another 698 people were wounded during the operation, the ministry said, including 153 children, 161 women and 54 elderly Palestinians.

Israel said one police officer was mortally wounded in the fighting.

The health ministry also said that at least 84,494 Gazans have been wounded in the war since it broke out on October 7.

