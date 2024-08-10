Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,790

, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 39,790 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.

The toll includes 91 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 92,002 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

The latest tolls do not appear to include Saturday's pre-dawn Israeli strike on a school housing displaced people in Gaza City, which killed 93 people according to Gaza's civil defence agency.

