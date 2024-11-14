Health Ministry In Hamas-run Gaza Says War Death Toll At 43,736
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 05:01 PM
, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday that at least 43,736 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes 24 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 103,370 people have also been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.
Earlier on Thursday, Gaza's civil defence agency said at least 10 people were killed in "several air strikes" by the Israeli army on the Palestinian territory.
The agency's spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that "around 30 people, all civilians" were wounded in the strikes in Gaza City, the northern town of Jabalia and the southern city of Rafah.
