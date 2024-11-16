Open Menu

Health Ministry In Hamas-run Gaza Says War Death Toll At 43,799

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 43,799 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian.

The toll includes 35 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 103,601 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Hamas's October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Vowing to stop Hamas from regrouping in north Gaza, Israel in October this year began a major air and ground assault there.

The Israeli army said earlier on Saturday that its troops continued "their operational activity" in the northern areas of Jabalia and Beit Lahia.

The military said "over the past day, the troops continued to operate in the Rafah area, eliminating numerous terrorists, dismantling terrorist infrastructure sites, and locating a large amount of weapons in the area" in the territory's south.

