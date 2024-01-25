Health Ministry: no need to worry about Hypothetical 'disease X'

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Health has provided reassurance to residents of the Kingdom regarding a hypothetical pathogen, dubbed Disease X, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned could be deadlier than the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry has affirmed that the remarks made by the WHO during the World Economic Forum Davos merely describe a hypothetical scenario.

The ministry added that the situation is not as grave as it may have been portrayed. Such calls are made annually, the ministry said, emphasizing its ongoing vigilance and full preparedness for any potential circumstances.

The ministry further stated that the WHO’s remarks, as well as similar calls by scientists over the past decades, are intended to encourage health systems and countries to enhance their capabilities in combating epidemics and minimizing potential losses.

“The recurring message year after year is that humans are vulnerable to epidemics due to our coexistence with numerous viruses and germs,” the ministry explained. It added that such germs constantly mutate, making it challenging to predict the types and timing of epidemics.

The term “Disease X” was coined by the WHO to refer to a potential unknown disease, the ministry noted. “These viruses and germs exist in nature, and for reasons known only to Allah, they can breach natural barriers and infect humans,” stated the ministry.

It also noted that most epidemics do not escalate into pandemics, and that large-scale pandemics like COVID-19 are exceptionally rare occurrences. “We are continuously prepared for the unknown that lies ahead, as it is Allah’s divine will,” concluded the ministry.