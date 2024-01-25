Open Menu

Health Ministry: No Need To Worry About Hypothetical 'disease X'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Health Ministry: no need to worry about Hypothetical 'disease X'

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Health has provided reassurance to residents of the Kingdom regarding a hypothetical pathogen, dubbed Disease X, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned could be deadlier than the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry has affirmed that the remarks made by the WHO during the World Economic Forum Davos merely describe a hypothetical scenario.

The ministry added that the situation is not as grave as it may have been portrayed. Such calls are made annually, the ministry said, emphasizing its ongoing vigilance and full preparedness for any potential circumstances.

The ministry further stated that the WHO’s remarks, as well as similar calls by scientists over the past decades, are intended to encourage health systems and countries to enhance their capabilities in combating epidemics and minimizing potential losses.

“The recurring message year after year is that humans are vulnerable to epidemics due to our coexistence with numerous viruses and germs,” the ministry explained. It added that such germs constantly mutate, making it challenging to predict the types and timing of epidemics.

The term “Disease X” was coined by the WHO to refer to a potential unknown disease, the ministry noted. “These viruses and germs exist in nature, and for reasons known only to Allah, they can breach natural barriers and infect humans,” stated the ministry.

It also noted that most epidemics do not escalate into pandemics, and that large-scale pandemics like COVID-19 are exceptionally rare occurrences. “We are continuously prepared for the unknown that lies ahead, as it is Allah’s divine will,” concluded the ministry.

Related Topics

World May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

12 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

12 hours ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

12 hours ago
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

12 hours ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

13 hours ago
 Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slash ..

Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei

13 hours ago
 EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

13 hours ago
 NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brie ..

NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking

13 hours ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on ..

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday

13 hours ago

More Stories From World