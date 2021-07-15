UrduPoint.com
Health 'Misinformation' Prolongs Pandemic by Reducing US Vaccinations - Surgeon General

Health misinformation, including disinformation, continue to prevent Americans from getting vaccinated, prolonging the pandemic and putting lives at risk, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Health misinformation, including disinformation, continue to prevent Americans from getting vaccinated, prolonging the pandemic and putting lives at risk, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned on Thursday.

"Health misinformation is an urgent threat to public health. It can cause confusion, sow mistrust, and undermine public health efforts, including our ongoing work to end the COVID-19 pandemic," Murthy said in a health advisory. "From the tech and social media companies who must do more to address the spread on their platforms, to all of us identifying and avoiding sharing misinformation, tackling this challenge will require an all-of-society approach, but it is critical for the long-term health of our nation."

The advisory cited a recent analysis of millions of social media posts, which showed that false stories were 70 percent more likely to be shared than true stories.

Another study showed that even brief exposure to misinformation made people less likely to want a COVID-19 vaccine, the advisory said.

The Surgeon General oversees the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (USPHS), a group of over 6,000 uniformed officers whose mission is to protect, promote, and advance the health of our nation, according to a Department of Health and Human Services website.

The advisory coincides with declining vaccination rates in the United States and low vaccine coverage in several states, which officials blame for a sharp rise in new COVID-19 infections in several regions of the US.

